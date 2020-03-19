NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several businesses that sell groceries and other essential supplies are offering special hours for seniors and vulnerable guests.
Dollar General announced it is strongly encouraging the first hour of operation each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the most vulnerable groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
Target announced that the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns. The company is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.
Publix announced on Thursday that it is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m. as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24 and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve the senior population.
