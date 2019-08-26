Out of the blue, a Lafayette shop owner was tasked with finding a family and reuniting them with something that couldn't be more important. A story of family bonds and reunions starts in an unlikely place.
"I told my wife one day, 'I'm going to quit my job and start a store,'" laughed Shawn Pullen. "She said, 'how you gonna pay the bills?' I said, 'I don't know.'"
It's a wonder all you can find in Pullen's little shop of everything, S & J Variety Store in Lafayette.
"The weirder, the better. That's the whole point of that big mask right there," he said, pointing to a giant wooden mask with sharp teeth. "I'm definitely more than a pawn shop."
Around the store, there's a He-Man lunchbox, a Princess Leia action figure and two battling Godzillas in a glass case.
"Here's an autographed picture of Ozzie Osbourne," said Pullen. "That's $150 if anybody wants it."
Pullen finds things and finds the right people to take those things home, whether they'd like a Leatherface Halloween mask or a JoJo Siwa standee.
"There's a water buffalo right there," said Pullen, pointing to another item mounted on a wall.
After buying a storage unit in Smyrna, Pullen said he and a friend came across something even he couldn't expect.
"He opens a box and says, 'man, there's a body in this box,'" said Pullen. "I said, 'what do you mean there's a body?' He said, 'there's a cremated body in this box.'"
Pullen learned the remains belonged to Ryan Newcomb, a man who was part of the nuclear engineering program in the Navy.
"Once I got it here, I decided to display it," said Pullen, referring to a box carrying the remains and a folded flag that was found with it. "I would tell everybody, 'hey, man, have you met Ryan?' I made sure everyone who walked in the store saw it."
The man who finds things and finds them a home knew he had a challenge.
For the three months the remains were in the store, customers stepped up and did some digging. They found a brother all the way in Colorado, Chris Newcomb.
Newcomb told us after his brother's passing, a part of his remains were given to several loved ones and one of those people must have lost them.
Monday, his brother's remains and the flag arrived home to Newcomb.
"I thought it was a horrible thing to happen to my brother, y'know?" said Newcomb. "I was shocked to find this out. At the same time I felt thankful and elated somebody who's a good person went the extra mile. Without Shawn's intervention, we would've never known he was out there. It's really nice to see him come home to the people who loved him. We just want to thank [Shawn], and I'm sure the whole world appreciates people like him too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.