NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two store employees have been arrested after a shooting at a Jefferson Street market on Thursday morning.
Ayed Khawaf, 28, and Abdulrahman Ammari, 23, were in a fight with a woman they had told to leave Paul’s Market, 1800 Jefferson St.
According to the affidavit, Khawaf told police that he asked the woman to leave the business because she was causing trouble. He told police they were arguing outside the market and she started shooting at him.
Police reviewed a recording of the incident and discovered that Khawaf was inside and arguing with the woman through the window. He then went outside with a golf club in his hand and hit the woman in the face. Police said the female pulled a gun out and started shooting at the ground in the direction of Khawaf.
Police said the victim was acting in self defense.
According to the affidavit, Ammari shot at the victim as she walked away from the market.
Khawaf and Ammari were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
