MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for three suspects after police say they held up the store clerk at gunpoint.
The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. Friday at the Mapco station ay 2924 Old Fort Parkway.
The suspects are described as three black males wearing face masks.
Money was taken from both the register and the safe along with tobacco products before the men left on foot.
