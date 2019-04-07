MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A convenience store clerk was arrested last week for allegedly pointing a BB gun at a customer in an argument over incorrect change, telling investigators he did it because the victim was holding up the line.
According to investigators, the victim said he was in the D&J Market at 405 South Maney Avenue on March 28 buying a drink when an argument ensued over incorrect change between him and the clerk, 20-year-old Mina Atiya. It was then the victim told investigators that Atiya pointed a handgun at him saying something about having a bad day.
The victim recorded the situation on his cell phone and showed investigators. When the victim reportedly moved to the side of the counter, he told investigators Atiya tried to throw the gun at him but missed. Investigators were unable to make contact with Atiya on the day of the incident and no charges were filed.
Several days later, the victim told investigators that Atiya was working again and investigators went to question him. Atiya admitted to investigators that he retrieved a BB gun kept behind the counter and pointed it at the victim and corroborated the victim's account of what happened saying the argument escalated to "cussing and name calling."
When asked why he pointed the gun at the victim, Atiya told investigators it was because the victim was holding up the line and he wanted him out of the store.
Investigators said Atiya made no mention of being in fear of his safety, and did not mention whether or not the victim made any threatening comments or actions. Later, Atiya told investigators that the victim tried to get him to come outside to work out the situation.
Investigators looked at the BB gun and noted that the gun looked "completely realistic" to a full-size semi-automatic handgun and positively identified it as the same one from the cell phone video.
Atiya was arrested on April 2 for aggravated assault and transported to Rutherford County Sheriff's Office for booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.