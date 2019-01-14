Storage unit renters vow not to turn over thousands of medical records inside
Thousands of women’s medical records continue to remain in the storage unit of a couple who has never met a single one of the patients.
Kirsten Borgeson, who rents the unit with her husband, said she has no choice but to refuse to release them to the patients’ retired doctor.
“My hope is: if one of these women had found my files in a similar fashion, that they would do the same thing we're doing,” Borgeson said.
The News4 I-Team first reported last month how the Borgeson’s said the medical files were on full display in a room in the house they once rented from retired Brentwood doctor Molly Chatterjee.
Uncomfortable with the lack of security, the Borgeson’s said they asked Chatterjee to remove them, only to have her direct them just to move them aside.
The Borgeson’s then decided to remove all the files and lock them away in their own storage unit, which is where they remain today.
“We continue to be the only advocate for these women, these patients,” Borgeson said.
The Borgesons said they intend to hold on to the records, even though Chatterjee filed a theft report with the Brentwood police department.
The News4 I-Team also found neighbors that people had flipped through the medical records when Chatterjee had an estate sale.
"We were literally scared. We said, ‘We shouldn't be looking at them. That's private,’" said Friederike Statum, who owns a home by Chatterjee’s rental.
The Borgesons had already filed a complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services, which investigates patient confidentiality claims.
Last month, they also filed a similar complaint with the Tennessee Department of Health, claiming “gross negligence” that so many people had seen the private files.
Since our story aired, the Borgesons expected to be contacted by government investigators to determine how to better secure the records, but have yet to do so.
“It's as if no one cares. Nothing's happened,” Borgeson said.
The News4 I-Team called Chatterjee and went to her Brentwood home, but she did not respond.
Brentwood police said Chatterjee is traveling out of the country on a previously arranged trip.
Last month, Chatterjee told the News4 I-Team that the records were never in view of anyone.
“They were in locked boxes, they were inside a locked room," Chatterjee said.
The Borgesons dispute that, and hope if they remain defiant, one of the government agencies will take action and lock the records away for good.
“Anything that we hear of that could help these women, help get these off our hands, right a wrong, we are willing to do at this point,” Borgeson said.
The News4 I-Team has repeatedly called and emailed the Department of Health and Human Services, but they have yet to respond.
A spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Health said they could not comment on the open complaint.
State law reads that doctors must keep adults’ medical records for ten years and keep them secure, but the law does not dictate how the records are to be kept.
