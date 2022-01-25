FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a temporary storage container exploded on a middle school campus in Franklin on Tuesday morning, police said.
There was no damage to the Poplar Grove Middle School, located at 2959 Del Rio Pike, police said.
NEW: A storage container exploded in the construction site at Poplar Grove Middle School this morning. No one was injured. One construction worker tells me the container flew at least 10 feet in the air. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/kTnD4MVBA1— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) January 25, 2022
Police said the fire was knocked down, and students have been sent back to their classes.
A spokesperson for the school said a message was sent to families regarding the incident, stating there were no injuries and students were temporarily held on one side of the building until the fire department gave the 'all clear' around 7:30 a.m.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but the school confirmed there are two construction projects currently underway on campus and the explosion occurred in the "restricted area where all related materials and equipment are stored."
#HappeningNow No injuries, no damage to Poplar Grove Middle School after a temporary storage container exploded in an on-campus construction area. The fire is out, students have been released to their classes, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) January 25, 2022
