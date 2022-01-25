Storage container exploded on middle school campus in Franklin

No one was injured after a temporary storage container exploded on a middle school campus in Franklin on Tuesday morning, police said.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a temporary storage container exploded on a middle school campus in Franklin on Tuesday morning, police said.

There was no damage to the Poplar Grove Middle School, located at 2959 Del Rio Pike, police said.

Police said the fire was knocked down, and students have been sent back to their classes.

A spokesperson for the school said a message was sent to families regarding the incident, stating there were no injuries and students were temporarily held on one side of the building until the fire department gave the 'all clear' around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but the school confirmed there are two construction projects currently underway on campus and the explosion occurred in the "restricted area where all related materials and equipment are stored."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.