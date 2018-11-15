Robocalls are on the rise and the scammers are using all sorts of scam tactics to get you to pickup.
“It’s non-stop, it’s every single day,” Nashville resident Meridyth Driskill said. “I’m at the point where I scream expletives and hang up.”
The scammers call offering everything from car warranties, debt relief and free vacations.
“A lot of time I just don’t listen to them because they’re really annoying,” Franklin resident Melissa Moore said.
According to the call block app, YouMail, between July and September there were more than 12 billion robocalls in the U.S. It’s a 60% increase from last year.
Robocalls are predicted to get worse, First Orion, a communications company predicts in 2019 half of mobile calls will be spam.
"Do not call registries, I think was a good idea but it's effectiveness has not lived up to what we all hoped,” president of Kraft Technology Group Don Baham said.
Baham says there are now apps that help stop the robocallers and ever robotexts.
'Surprisingly effective,” Baham said. “There's quite a few of them out there."
Baham recommends apps like RoboKiller, YouMail, Exchange Blocker and Truecaller.
"Some will identify that it's potentially a spam caller, and some will actually next step of actually blocking the call,” Baham said.
If it’s the same number that’s calling you over-and-over Baham says iPhone and Android offer number block options in the settings.
