NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Feeling stressed? You’re not alone. New research shows it could be more important than ever to properly manage your stress for the sake of your heart health.
Yetteva Sheffield wasn’t going to let the pandemic take keep her from staying active.
“I had a lot of old exercise DVDs. And I went through all of those and Jane Fonda — pulled her out,” she said.
And while the stress of the last 10 months may have made you want to do anything but be active, the new research from the American Heart Association takes a closer look at why managing your stress through things like exercise is important for your heart health.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found women who felt more stressed had a greater odds of having high blood pressure, being overweight, and not eating a healthy diet. Those are some of the biggest factors when it comes to developing heart disease, or worse.
“There is actually a solid correlation between stress and a woman's ability to take good care of her blood pressure or blood sugar, and these are factors that relate to the development of heart disease,” said Dr. Stacy Davis, cardiologist with Ascension St. Thomas.
“High blood pressure can lead to heart attack, stroke, and, ultimately, heart failure."
The American Heart Association says there are seven risk factors people can improve through lifestyle changes to help achieve ideal cardiovascular health:
- Manage Blood Pressure
- Control Cholesterol
- Reduce Blood Sugar
- Get Active
- Eat Better
- Lose Weight
Dr. Davis says stress may discourage women from prioritizing the steps they need to take to maintain good heart health, but reminds women, especially those with children, that prioritizing their heart health could also have a positive impact on their family as well.
“I bet from the changes in your diet, it will change your family’s diet too. Changes in your activity are going to make change in your children’s activity, too.”
As a mother of grown children, Sheffield says her exercise routine has changed, but encourages women to make time, however they can.
“For women who have children it's of course harder,” she said. “I guess the easiest thing for them to do would be to get out and walk with their children.”
“What I've chosen for my life might not fit in someone else's, and you just have to do what's what fits your life, and don't worry about it just do what's good for you.”
Friday is Go Red for Women Day, a day when the American Heart Association emphasizes the risk of heart disease in women.
