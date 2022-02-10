MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Stones River National Battlefield staff told the public Thursday that they plan to have a prescribed fire next week.
SRNB staff said they would burn 27 acres of fields and approximately 48 acres of the forested area between Feb 14th and Feb 18th as a part of the park’s Fire Management Plan.
Staff said the goal of these burns is to promote the growth of native species and recycle nutrients into the soil and help control invasive plants. The burns will only be conducted if weather conditions fall within a narrow range that provides the most significant safety and best smoke management.
Officials said the areas that will be burned include Fortress Rosecrans, Redoubt Brannan, and the western edge of the Nashville Pike Unit.
Mississippi River Fire Management Zone and Stones River National Battlefield firefighters said they would manage the prescribed burns and ensure the closure of parking lots and trails nearby during burning operations.
