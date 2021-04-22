NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A low speed chase has ended with one person in police custody in Hermitage.
Mt. Juliet Police were notified by their Guardian Shield license plate readers about a stolen pickup truck from Goodlettsville late Thursday evening. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they noticed an adult female passenger signaling that she wanted to escape the truck.
Mt. Juliet officers set out spike strips to stop the truck, which deflated three of its tires. The driver continued on, resulting in a low speed chase.
The truck continued on Lebanon Pike, ending at Old Hickory Blvd, where the driver of the truck got out, ran inside a CVS, and tried to make access to the roof. He was taken into custody and told officers that he ingested a large amount of drugs.
No one was injured, but the suspect sideswiped two civilian cars causing minor damage.
