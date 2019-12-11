Yesterday a man managed to steal a Montgomery County Sheriff's SUV cruiser, and led officers on a chase through two counties

Newly-released dash-camera video shows the moment a deputy’s stolen patrol car crashed off the road after a two-county chase Monday.

Andrew Timmerman is the suspect behind the wheel. Police have charged him with stealing the patrol car of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Gagnon.

Previous Coverage: 

Man allegedly stole police patrol vehicle, leads officers on two county chase

Previous Coverage: 

The two struggled in a parking lot in Clarksville after Gagnon pulled Timmerman over for having windows that were tinted too dark.

Timmermen jumped into Gagnon’s car and lead a chase that would end in a Cheatham County ditch. He is in the Montgomery County jail facing multiple charges.

Reporter

Nancy Amons

