Newly-released dash-camera video shows the moment a deputy’s stolen patrol car crashed off the road after a two-county chase Monday.
Andrew Timmerman is the suspect behind the wheel. Police have charged him with stealing the patrol car of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Gagnon.
Previous Coverage:
The two struggled in a parking lot in Clarksville after Gagnon pulled Timmerman over for having windows that were tinted too dark.
Timmermen jumped into Gagnon’s car and lead a chase that would end in a Cheatham County ditch. He is in the Montgomery County jail facing multiple charges.
