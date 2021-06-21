NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department vehicle stolen on Broadway on Sunday night has been recovered in West Tennessee.
The Nashville Fire Department said its Fast 9 Tahoe was found by a resident in Jackson, TN, and reported to the city's police department.
UPDATE: Thanks to an alert resident in Jackson, Tennessee we have located our Fast 9 Tahoe has been located and secured by @CityofJacksonTN Police Department. The search for the suspect continues.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 21, 2021
Crews were responding to a medical call on Broadway Sunday evening. The patient refused treatment and ran away.
While crews were sent to another medical call in the same area, the fire department said the patient who ran away returned and stole the marked fire vehicle while it was still running.
Nashville Fire Department said it appeared none of the gear on the vehicle was taken.
All of the gear appear to be in the vehicle.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 21, 2021
