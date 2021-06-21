Police lights siren generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department vehicle stolen on Broadway on Sunday night has been recovered in West Tennessee.

The Nashville Fire Department said its Fast 9 Tahoe was found by a resident in Jackson, TN, and reported to the city's police department.

Crews were responding to a medical call on Broadway Sunday evening. The patient refused treatment and ran away.

While crews were sent to another medical call in the same area, the fire department said the patient who ran away returned and stole the marked fire vehicle while it was still running.

Nashville Fire Department said it appeared none of the gear on the vehicle was taken.

 
 
 

