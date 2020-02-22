MT. JULIET, TN. (WSMV) - A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Saturday afternoon after the GPS system built in tipped off police.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and Mt. Juliet Police responded to a home near the intersection of Central Pike and Rutland Rd. in Wilson County after a motorcycle was ping'd by the THP helicopter.
The motorcycle had a built-in GPS which helped track it down.
Nobody was taken into custody at the scene.
