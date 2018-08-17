WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary on Aug. 9 in Humphreys County.
The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Cooper Hudson, 48, of Nashville, was identified as the primary suspect in the burglary on Scepter Road. Several firearms and other items were stolen.
Humphreys County detectives set up an undercover operation with Hudson and arrested him after a meeting at the Dickson County rest area at mile marker 170.
Detectives learned that Hudson had taken the stolen property to a home on Nix Drive in Madison where the guns were sold and traded for cocaine and money.
After obtaining a search warrant, Humphreys County deputies and Metro Police searched the home and recovered all but two of the stolen guns. Metro Police arrested Timothy White for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Metro Police seized two ounces of cocaine hcl, crack cocaine and marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalis.
Four additional suspects were detained by Metro Police at the scene as part of their investigation.
Humphreys County Sheriff’s detectives recovered around $15,000 of stolen property.
