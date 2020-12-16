Police have recovered a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from a pet store in Murfreesboro last week

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have recovered a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from a pet store in Murfreesboro last week.

A woman was caught on camera at Petland Murfreesboro hiding a Yorkshire Terrier in her jacket and sprints to her black car.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the Yorkshire Terrier, which has a microchip and is valued at just under $6,000, was found at home in Antioch.

Stolen dog recovered by Murfreesboro Police

The Yorkie was recovered Wednesday morning with the help of detectives from the Metro Police Department.

Charges are pending against the woman in the video seen taking the dog.

