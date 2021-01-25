Stolen Cat in the Hat statue returned to Brentwood library

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A beloved statue of the Cat in the Hat was returned to a library in Brentwood after it was stolen on Saturday.
Brentwood Police said whoever stole the statue "did the right thing and returned it" to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Monday night.
According to the city, the artwork was created by a local artist and has been a "holiday fixture at the Christmas tree" for more than 20 years. The statue is valued at $2,500.
Brentwood officials said the statue was taken by a small group of people around 10 p.m. on Saturday. City officials released photos of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.