Stolen Cat in the Hat statue returned to Brentwood library

Brentwood Police say a beloved statue of the Cat in the Hat was returned to a Brentwood library after it was stolen on Saturday. The statue is valued at $2,500. 

 City of Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A beloved statue of the Cat in the Hat was returned to a library in Brentwood after it was stolen on Saturday. 

Brentwood Police said whoever stole the statue "did the right thing and returned it" to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Monday night. 

According to the city, the artwork was created by a local artist and has been a "holiday fixture at the Christmas tree" for more than 20 years. The statue is valued at $2,500.

Brentwood officials said the statue was taken by a small group of people around 10 p.m. on Saturday. City officials released photos of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

