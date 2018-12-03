LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot yesterday, authorities say.
Around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, two suspects got out of a red Ford Fusion and approached the woman with a gun, demanding her car keys and her purse.
Police say the robbers then stole her powder blue Jeep Patriot and fled the scene.
Authorities believe a third suspect followed the Jeep out of the parking lot in the red Ford Fusion. Both of the stolen vehicles were recovered overnight, but the three suspects remain at large.
The suspects have been described as three black teenagers or young adults, two male and one female.
If you have any information on the suspects, call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).
