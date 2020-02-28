Fears and concerns continue to grow over the coronavirus as the stock market isn’t recovering as fast as people would hope.
Despite the heavy plunge a correction in the stock market is pretty normal, according to David Adams, founder and CPA of the David Adams Wealth Group.
“Typically a correction in the stock market is when it falls more than about 10%. When you fall more than 20% you usually label that as a bear market. Right now we hit a correction after a couple of days. How that impacts the average investor, not a lot if you have cash and you have a good plan in place," said Adams.
If you’re wanting to buy a home Adams said go ahead with your plans.
“If you’re buying a home or a long-term investment, I wouldn’t let this temporary setback keep you from doing that. Especially if you already had the cash on the sidelines for the down payment."
Those retiring from their jobs should also not worry.
“The last thing you want to do is think about retirement and let a month in the stock market interrupt that. The reality is, if you’re going to retire for the next 20 or 30 years you’re going to have a lot bumps in the road. People should not panic right now. Absolutely not."
