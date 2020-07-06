NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For many people who qualify, stimulus checks were deposited into bank accounts around April 15. However, there are some people who still haven’t received theirs.
Laura Liscar is one of those people still waiting, “My coworkers actually got theirs the first week, or when they first came out. Everyone that I work with got theirs.”
To find more about eligibility for the stimulus checks, click here.
Liscar says she’s lived at different addresses in Nashville for the last five years. She thinks having different addresses may be the reason for the delays. “It was concerning me because I wasn’t getting the unemployment and the stimulus check wasn’t coming. And I actually tried to do it online myself and I couldn’t get past putting my name and address.”
Mary Michelle Gillum is the Director of Legal Aid Society's Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. She says while some people didn’t initially get the checks, they will go out for the rest of the year, “and then if you don’t get them this year you’ll be able to file a tax return in 2021 try to recapture the stimulus payment or economic impact payment that you did not receive.”
Gillum says the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee is getting numerous calls from people who didn’t receive the stimulus payments “and they desperately need those payments.” She says “a lot of times we’re seeing the marginalized or vulnerable tax payers are disproportionately left out.”
Gillum believes that there’s a few reasons why there have been delivery issues. First she says the government provided the opportunity to input bank account information to get the stimulus routed to a different location than what is listed on your return but that option was removed in mid-May. Because of that she says tax preparers likely advised people to file an IRS Form 88-22 to change or update their address.
“The problem with that is anything filed with paper in most IRS offices after about March 16, there was nobody there to process the paper in. In fact there’s still nobody there at a lot of offices processing paper. I’ve been told by the IRS that as of July 13th they’ll start coming in to process paper but that paper may not be processed until August the first.”
Another problem is non-filers, or people without a tax filing requirement may not have got the check even though they may qualify. “If you haven’t got your payment, a lot of people don’t know that they can qualify for a payment even if they don’t have income or a tax filing in play. They need to file a tax return to get that payment or they need to go to the IRS website.”
There can also be complications depending on your marital status. Gillum saying, “If for some reason you file a joint return with a spouse and you didn’t get your payment because your spouse doesn’t have a valid social security number but you do and or your child has a valid social security number, you’ve got until July 15th to file a married filing separate return to claim that payment. After July 15th you won’t be able to go from the married filing joint status to the married filing separate status.”
While there’s still work to be done, Gillum says the IRS is trying and people like Liscar that haven’t got their checks need to keep at trying. “I commend them for the work that they’ve done to get those payments but I mean you know there’s still a lot of people out there that are waiting right now and the government still has some work to do to make sure people get those payments. They don’t need to wait until 2021, they’re suffering now.”
