NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Stewarts Lane reopened Tuesday morning after crews cleared a car rolled that had rolled over into an embankment.
BACK OPEN! https://t.co/RDpT0FftoB— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) July 13, 2021
Nashville Fire crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
By 5:40 a.m. Stewarts Lane had reopened to thru-traffic.
At this time it's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
