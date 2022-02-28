SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – A sophomore student at Stewarts Creek High School has been expelled and charged with aggravated assault after assaulting a 15-year-old student at the school Friday.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers were notified of the assault and rushed into the hallway promptly.
“It happened outside the nurse’s office and the nurse was right there,” School Resource Officer Shane Vaughn said.
A statement from RCSO said that the student was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to police, the 16-year-old student who was charged was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for booking. A hearing is pending in Juvenile Court.
“We are committed to the safety of our schools and students, and we are grateful for the quick actions our school personnel and the school resource officers,” Patty Oeser, RCS Safe Schools Director said. “We have been in contact with the family of the victim throughout the weekend.”
The school district cannot release any additional information because both students involved are minors.
