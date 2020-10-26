Stewarts Creek High School moves to distance learning after students quarantine due to COVID concerns

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A high school in Smyrna is moving to distance learning this week after students and staff were caused to quarantine.
Rutherford County Schools officials said Stewarts Creek High School will be closed, due to COVID concerns.
"The school is reporting a high number of students on quarantine, as well as several staff members," James Evans with Rutherford County Schools said in a statement on Monday.
Students at Stewarts Creek High School will begin distance learning starting on Tuesday. There is no reopening date for Stewarts Creek High School.
"We will monitor the number of students and employees on quarantine and will announce a reopening date for in-person students as soon as we have additional information," Evans said.
Crews will clean Stewarts Creek High School during the closure.
"We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances," Evans said.
According to Evans, more information will be released by the principal in the coming days.
