MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A high school in Rutherford County is distance learning through the end of the week.
Students at Stewarts Creek High School will move to distance learning until Monday, Dec. 14. The reason for the change "because of the number of employees on quarantine."
The announcement comes after Smyrna West Alternative School and Oakland Middle School moved to distance learning for this week.
In total, officials said seven schools of 49 schools in Rutherford County are on distance-learning this week.
Rutherford County Schools officials said they are "maintaining a dashboard" on their website with school closure information as weekly numbers for quarantines and positive COVID cases. To learn more, click here.
