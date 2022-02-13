DOVER, TN (WSMV) - This week, a female inmate who escaped custody while being taken to drug rehabilitation and fled to Ohio was returned to Stewart County Detention Center.
Stewart County's Sheriff's Office Media Relations Coordinator Paulette Redman said they arrested Meghan McElory on drug charges. She was being taken to the Hope Center, where the sheriff's office said she escaped their custody. The sheriff's office said deputies were not the ones taken her to the Hope Center.
According to the sheriff's office, McElroy made it to Ohio, where she previously lived. The sheriff's office said she was later arrested on theft charges and warrants on file.
"Many jurisdictions will not extradite individuals from other states or great distance who have just simple drug charges. Sheriff Gray's policy of Zero Tolerance on Drugs in our County also includes making sure drugs offenders do their time," Stewart County's Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.
On Wednesday, Stewart County deputies picked up McElroy and drove her 18 hours back to the Stewart County Detention Center.
