DOVER, TN (WSMV) - Stewart County Schools Director Leta Joiner has been placed on leave, according to school board officials.
School Board Chairman Billy Sexton said Friday afternoon the board has started the process of replacing Joiner and announcing a new director as soon as possible.
According to arrest records, the 57-year-old Joiner was booked on charges of DUI and drivers to exercise due care on May 7.
She was released on bond shortly after her arrest.
Tracy Watson, who was formerly the Title IX Coordinator for Stewart County Schools, is currently serving as interim director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.