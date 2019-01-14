DOVER, TN (WSMV) - The man who garnered national attention after leading police on a 14-day manhunt last year is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Kirby Wallace will be arraigned on nine charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
The manhunt for Wallace started in September after he was suspected of killing two people in two different counties.
Wallace was later found in a wooded area within Stewart County.
During his first court appearance, Wallace said he didn't commit the murders.
Stay with News4 for updates from the courtroom.
CLICK HERE to see all of News4's previous coverage of this case.
