DOVER, TN (WSMV) - The man who garnered national attention after leading police on a 14-day manhunt last year has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.
Kirby Wallace was arraigned Monday morning on nine charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
BREAKING: Double murder suspect, Kirby Wallace, pleads not guilty to all nine felony counts. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/peiSUpeQHD— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) January 14, 2019
The manhunt for Wallace started in September after he was suspected of killing two people in two different counties. Wallace was later found in a wooded area within Stewart County.
The two people charged with accessory after the fact in the case were also in court Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. Derek Summers and Mindy Harris are accused of harboring Wallace for three days in their Rawlings Road home in Woodlawn.
