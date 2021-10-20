INDIAN MOUND, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has arrested a Stewart County man for the death of a woman at his home in Indian Mound. Officials say 75-year-old Terence Brazil is responsible for the death of 61-year-old Susan Dillow. Police say Dillow was found dead in Brazil's Commissary Hollow Road home.
TBI agents allege Brazil washed away blood from his clothes and body prior to calling 911. The TBI did not say why Brazil called 911 on himself. Police have charged Brazil with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of False Reports. He remains in the Stewart County Jail on a $1,015,000 bond.
