NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Stewart County man for abusing his three-year-old stepson.
The injuries were so severe that the boy had to be hospitalized. TBI determined that Stephen Mitchell Woolman, 26, was responsible for the abuse.
The incident happened at the family's home on Hidden Hollow Drive in Dover, Tennessee.
Woolman was arrested Thursday night and is being held without bond.
News4 has asked TBI for an update on the boy's condition. Stay with us on-air and online for details.
