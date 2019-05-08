Leta Jo Joiner

STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Stewart County Director of Schools Leta Jo Joiner was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

According to arrest records, the 57-year-old Joiner was booked in around 7:33 p.m. is facing charges of DUI and drivers to exercise due care. She is due in court on Tuesday, May 28 to answer to the charges.

She was released on bond shortly after her arrest around 9:43 p.m. News4 has reached out to Stewart County Schools for information but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

