STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Stewart County Director of Schools Leta Jo Joiner was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence.
According to arrest records, the 57-year-old Joiner was booked in around 7:33 p.m. is facing charges of DUI and drivers to exercise due care. She is due in court on Tuesday, May 28 to answer to the charges.
She was released on bond shortly after her arrest around 9:43 p.m. News4 has reached out to Stewart County Schools for information but have not yet heard back.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.