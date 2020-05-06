MUG - Melissa Woolman - 5/6/20
 

Melissa Woolman was charged with child endangerment - failure to report after an indictment handed down by the Stewart County Grand Jury. (Photo: TBI/Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

 
 

DOVER, TN (WSMV) - A Stewart County mother has been indicted for failing to report the assault of her child, according to a news release.

Melissa Woolman, 30, was indicted on one count of child endangerment - failure to report by the Stewart County Grand Jury on Monday after a TBI investigation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating the assault and hospitalization of a 3-year-old boy following an incident at a home on Hidden Hollow Drive in February. As a result of the investigation, the boy's stepfather, Stephen Woolman, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

Melissa Woolman was arrested on Tuesday and has been released after posting $1,000 bond. Stephen Woolman is still in custody with a $250,000 bond, according to records.

