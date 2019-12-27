2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Stevie Nicks performs on stage at the 2019 Induction Ceremony in New York City.

 Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Rock legend and successful solo artist Stevie Nicks, member of one of the world’s best-selling bands Fleetwood Mac, will appear as a special guest with headliner Keith Urban at Nashville’s Music City Midnight concert, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. 

