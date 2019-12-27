Just in: Stevie Nicks just announced as special guest for this year's Music City Midnight! Read more below:

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Rock legend and successful solo artist Stevie Nicks, member of one of the world’s best-selling bands Fleetwood Mac, will appear as a special guest with headliner Keith Urban at Nashville’s Music City Midnight concert, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.