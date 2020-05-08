NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A top executive for the Tennessee Titans is stepping down while another one is being elevated to the position of President/CEO.
Steve Underwood is stepping down from his full-time role as President/CEO of the Titans. Underwood will remain with the team as a senior counselor.
"When I am asked what's the most important thing that I'll remember from the time I've spent in the National Football League, it will be all the great people that I have gotten to work with," Underwood said in a statement on Friday. "Stepping away from something you love is never easy. But sooner or later, even something this good has to come to an end."
Underwood has been with the Oilers/Titans organizations for more than 40 years.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk's father "Bud" first hired Underwood to work for the franchise back in 1991.
"His dedication to our franchise is unmatched," Strunk said in a statement on Friday.
Taking over for Underwood is Burke Nihill, who has been with the franchise for five years. Nihill was promoted to Senior Vice President/Business Operations & Chief Legal Officer with the Titans.
Underwood said Nihill was a "great choice" to replace him and was "going to do a fantastic job."
"I really think he'll be just perfect," Underwood said.
Strunk agreed with Underwood and said that "Burke was the best choice for the job."
"Burke has continued to take on additional responsibilities to the point that he has become an invaluable resource and an absolute superstar for our organization. I have great confidence in him and his leadership, and I know that the future is bright for the team," Strunk said.
Before joining the Titans in 2016, Nihill had "15 years of professional experience working as an attorney and strategic business counselor with companies ranging from technology startups to Fortune 500 businesses."
Nihill called Underwood a "mentor" and a friend.
"I am inspired by Amy's vision for our franchise and look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues to serve our fans, partners, and communities. From the NFL Draft on Broadway to a magical run to the AFC Championship, last year was a special season for Titans fans, but as an organization we believe the best is yet to come," Nihill said in a statement on Friday.
