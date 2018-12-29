BRAINERD, Minn. (WSMV) -- Steve Hall, comedian and the voice of "Shotgun Red," has died of natural causes at the age of 64, News4 confirmed with his son on Saturday.
Hall, along with his puppet Shotgun Red, was a regular guest on The Ralph Emery Show and later on Emery's "Nashville Now." Hall and Red also made a number of appearances on "Hee Haw" and The Grand Ole Opry.
"He was one of the most talented individuals I have ever met," Emery said after news of Hall's passing.
Hall died of natural causes on Dec. 28 in his hometown of Brainerd, Minn., where he was taking a trip to go ice fishing.
"My dad died doing what he loved -- fishing and hanging out," Steve Hall Jr. told News4.
Hall gave his last performance on Dec. 26, just two days before his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.