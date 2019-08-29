Steven Gill

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Conservative commentator Steve Gill was released from jail in Williamson County Thursday after paying a reduced bond.

Gill was taken into custody August 20 on contempt of court charges for unpaid child support to his ex-wife. His bond was set at $170,000 dollars--the same amount he owed his ex-wife. The couple divorced in 2011.

Both parties agreed in court Thursday to reduced Gill's bond to $50,000. Gill paid the amount and was released from jail.

Last week, Gill's current wife filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order. She testified against Gill in the child support case involving his previous wife.

In the order obtained by News4, Gill's wife says he has been abusive toward her.

"I am in fear of Steve's release from jail," she wrote, "I beg the court to protect me and keep him from coming to my home or near my family and me. My fear is based on a long history of abuse, facts, proof and that he has hurt his own reputation which placed him in jail."

