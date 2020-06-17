NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New research is providing some hope against battling COVID-19.
An inflammatory steroid known as dexamethasone is helping to curb the death rate of severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Researchers performed the study in the United Kingdom.
“It seems when it’s given to people who are really sick or who at least need oxygen therapy it can reduce their death rate. It reduced the death rate of some of these patients as much as by a third. It’s not a magic bullet, but it sure shifts the equation,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Two other studies are providing insight on how a person’s bloody type could play a role in a person’s susceptibility to the illness.
“Both papers have identified the same findings which indicated that individuals that are blood group O tend to be both less susceptible and have a less severe disease course when compared to individuals of blood type A. It tended to be both more susceptible and a more severe disease course,” said Dr. Garrett Booth, associate professor of pathology at VUMC.
The susceptibility in blood types B and AB are still not known.
“We don’t exactly know why it is certain blood types may have a greater susceptibility or worse disease course. More research is necessary to better understand that question,” said Dr. Booth.
