CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Talks of redistricting has started in Clarksville. It's the process of mapping out new boundaries to decide where people vote.

Redistricting is a process that happens every ten years by both local and state governments. The Legislature is in charge of redrawing the maps for the State Senate, State House, and US Congressional districts. Commissions at the county level redraw within the county.

Monday night in Clarksville, the League of Women Voters of Tennessee held a public hearing to give people an opportunity to say what they would like to see happen when redistricting occurs. President Debby Gould explained why it’s important for the community to be involved and having people collectively identify themselves makes it easier for government to do their job.

“They know what are the issues that require a single unified voice representing them,” Gould said. “Because when their communities are split apart, sometimes they just don’t get the attention they need. And it’s because nobody realizes that they’re there.”

Maps are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Legislators said the maps shape all the other decisions that happen over the next decade and what kind of legislature confronts all the problems.

“There are lots of times that communities get split up. There are times communities get sort of added on as after thoughts,” Sen. Jeff Yarboro (D-Nashville) said. “And it’s a real way that minority communities, rural communities can really just get left out in the cold when it comes to decision making around the state.”

The community is encouraged to get in touch with legislatures and express their opinions about their community's representation. This will be a conversation for a few months as maps are expected to be completed by the end of the year.