NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is joining a nationwide push for zero deaths on our roads this holiday season.
Our fatality numbers in Tennessee are up, with almost 1,200 reported this year.
To combat this, the THSO is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to put together statewide programs about impaired driving, speeding and pedestrian safety.
Their plan to make our roads safer includes increased driver education, more law enforcement and partnerships with the community to raise awareness. All programs brought to our state by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded.
