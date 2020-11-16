NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we get closer to Thanksgiving and more people start hitting the roads, the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Safety want to remind you to buckle up.
This week, police will increase seat belt enforcement for the nationwide campaign “Click It or Ticket.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018 there were almost 10,000 crashes where people who weren’t wearing a seatbelt lost their lives.
In that same year, 56 percent of drivers were killed from 6 p.m to 6 a.m. and also weren’t buckled up. Many officers will focus on nighttime enforcement this week for the campaign. In Williamson County, a seat belt violation will cost you $30 the first time and $55 the second.
