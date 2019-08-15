NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Death Row inmate Stephen West was executed at 7:27 p.m. Thursday by the State of Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
West was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
West is convicted of murdering a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986. West is also accused of raping the teen.
West has repeatedly denied he is a killer, claiming his then 17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila.
