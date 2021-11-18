NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local public charter school is calling on Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association to suspend a referee after allegedly making a racist comment during a basketball game.

Founder and CEO of STEM Preparatory Academy Kristin McGraner sent a letter to the Executive Director of TSSAA. According to the letter, a referee used the "N-word" against a STEM Prep player during Wednesday night's women's basketball game against Smyrna High School.

McGraner states that the referee "approached the 14-year-old black female player in an aggressive manner" before saying the racist slur. Now, McGraner is calling on TSSAA to no longer allow the referee to officiate games on the TSSAA's behalf. She is also calling for TSSAA to institute mandatory anti-racism training for all game officials.

"This incredibly offensive, racist event underscores the institutional racism that exists within athletics, as well as within the TSSAA organization," Dr. McGraner wrote in the letter.

STEM said Wednesday's incident comes after Najah Aqeel, a high school student at Valor College Prep High School, was not allowed to wear a hijab during a game in September last year.

Pull Quote "As this is not the first incident of systemic racism within TSSAA, we call for a review of official screening and hiring practices, the code of conduct governing the behavior of all employees and contracted officials, and sustained Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training led by a qualified external party."

McGraner said the TSSAA should be able to terminate the official based on the organization's regulations. To read those regulations, click here.

"The Executive Director shall have authority to suspend registration of an official who is guilty of unsportsmanlike or unethical conduct," the letter states.

News 4 has reached to TSSAA and they said that they are gathering information at this time.

"We have been working to get information from administrators, coaches, officials, and players from both teams. We will not have a comment regarding this situation until we have completed our investigation into the matter," the statement reads.

Rutherford County Schools said they are "fully cooperating with the TSSAA’s investigation."