NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network awarded Tuesday $1 million in grants to educators in public and private schools to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects across the Tennessee Valley.
The competitive grant program is funded through donations by the Tennessee Valley Authority. The TSIN said they received 336 grant applications for both large and small projects from across TVA’s seven state service territory.
“The Tennessee STEM Innovation Network is honored to partner with TVA in this exciting grant program to further STEM education endeavors across the state,” said Brandi Stroecker, Director of the Network. “This opportunity can make the difference for educators and students as they incorporate 21st century skills and real-world problem solving. It is a privilege to work with this partnership year after year and continue to serve the incredible educators of the Tennessee Valley.”
The grant program will provide teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects that explore TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic development, and community problem solving.
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation."
