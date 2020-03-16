NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Iroquois Steeplechase usually held each spring will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, officials with the organization tell News4.
The races were planned for May9th, and organizers plan to set a future date in the coming days, and will publicize that information shortly.
A spokesperson for the Iroquois Steeplechase, a non-profit organization, said:
The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is the safety of our patrons and participants. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that no gathering of 50 or more take place within the next eight weeks. With our event at the eight-week mark on May 9, we have determined we will postpone the event and hope to announce a new date very soon. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through our options to bring you one of Nashville’s most treasured events.
As soon as the date is announced, News4 will provide updated information on the event on-air and online.
