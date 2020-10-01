Nissan stadium

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally postponed for next week has now been rescheduled for later this season. 

The move to reschedule the game is because an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the NFL Statement, the Titans facility will remain closed and they will have no in-person activities indefinitely.

An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Stay with News4 on-air and online for our continued Titans coverage. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.