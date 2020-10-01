NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally postponed for next week has now been rescheduled for later this season.

The move to reschedule the game is because an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NFL Statement, the Titans facility will remain closed and they will have no in-person activities indefinitely.

An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.

