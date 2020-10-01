NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally postponed for next week has now been rescheduled for later this season.
The NFL is rescheduling the #Steelers-#Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020
The move to reschedule the game is because an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
The NFL’s statement on #Titans-#Steelers... pic.twitter.com/osODJxecO3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2020
According to the NFL Statement, the Titans facility will remain closed and they will have no in-person activities indefinitely.
An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.
