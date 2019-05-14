NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- For the 30th anniversary of the cinematic release of Steel Magnolias, the film will make a brief return to movie theaters soon.
The romantic comedy starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and many more recognizable names.
On May 19th, 21st, and 22nd three area movie theaters in Nashville will be showing the film:
Regal Hollywood 27 at 100 Oaks
Following the link above will bring you to a page where you can search for the theater closest to you by zip code.
