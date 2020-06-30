NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After being closed for nearly three months, the Gaylord Opryland Resort reopened last week and that also includes their very popular water park.
The resort counted down the days to reopening with the hashtag, #SafeSummerFunIsCloserThanYouThink. Among other businesses and resorts opening its doors amid the pandemic, enhanced safety measures were put in place for its guests and employees.
The resort also adjusted its safety guidelines to follow Davidson County's new ordinance requiring masks to be worn while in public.
According to its Facebook page, here are a few new rules put into place:
- Guests wear a cloth face covering or mask in all public common spaces, including to and from our water attraction and pools. Children ages 12 and under are exempt. Face coverings are not required while eating or drinking at a food and beverage establishment nor while engaging in outdoor activity such as swimming or water attractions, unless maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from persons who are not members of your party is not feasible.
- If you plan to visit our 4 acre indoor/outdoor resort water attraction, SoundWaves, you will be greeted by a Safety Ambassador who will give you seating instructions and offer you the option of up to two chaise lounge chairs. SoundWaves Experience Package guests will receive an email 3 days prior to arrival to check availability for a private cabana upgrade.
- Resort pool lounge chairs are socially-spaced and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Big Joe on the Go is suited up for the SoundWaves and hoping to learn more about the resort's safety protocols.
Click here for the official website for the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
