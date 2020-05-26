NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While it was the unofficial start to summer was on Monday, a disease expert is explaining what you can do to help protect yourself when enjoying activities during the pandemic.
With groups of people getting together at BBQs and poolside this weekend, doctors are still warning people to use caution
“We can’t look at somebody and know just because they feel well, and they are in a swimsuit that means they are not infectious and not a threat,” Dr. David Aronoff, who is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt, said.
Aronoff said he realizes it’s unrealistic to wear a mask out on the water or during other outdoor activities. That’s why he says it’s still important to keep your distance from people.
“People can have socially distance get togethers where they are keeping six or eight feet apart,” Aronoff said. “They are staying outside not crowding indoors and again engaging in good hand hygiene in case they are touching the same plates or things like that.”
Despite the desire to have a completely normal summer, doctors reminds people that there still is no vaccine for COVID-19.
“it’s important to remember still... We are right in the middle of a pandemic,” Aronoff said. “People should still be very cautious about getting into large groups because that’s where we’re going to see some transmission and the virus doesn’t know its summer vacation.”
The TWARA has issued guidelines for folks if they are going to be going out on the water during this pandemic. To read those guidelines, click here.
