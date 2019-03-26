Franklin Police are urging the public to remain on high alert after a stranded 16-year-old girl was attacked on the side of a dark highway.
The teen told police a man came out of the brush alongside I-65 south, while she was waiting for her dad to help her with a flat tire.
"We think at that point the suspect had to take his hands off her mouth so that he could free her leg. That's when she began screaming which, was exactly the right thing to do," said Lt. Charles Warner, Public Information Officer for the Franklin Police Department.
Police tell News4 it is OK to call 911, even if it's just a flat tire.
"I probably wouldn't' think to call 911 in a flat tire situation," Emilee Upleger of Franklin said. "If you were on the road by yourself, I would probably just call a loved one."
They're three digits we're hardwired to called in an emergency, but local police said no crisis is too small.
"I feel like that would be one of those situations you're not supposed to call the police about, so I would've called my husband or called a friend," Keila Trevino said.
"A lot of times, people don't want to bother the police when they encounter car trouble because they think that, maybe, we have better things to do," Lt. Warner explained. "We're here to serve the public. We don't have better things to do."
According to police, If your car breaks down, after you pull over, to turn your hazards on, and lock your doors, you should call 911. You can also call *THP for assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
"We'll be able to stay with you and keep you safe until that help arrives," Warner said. "Don't be scared to call it. That number is for emergencies first and foremost, but, it's also a way to get you help you quickly need."
"To know that that is an option to say 'hey I'm alone can you just come out here,' Upleger said. "I would totally take advantage of that. Why not?"
AAA Tennessee also advises you keep your seat belt on while pulled over, and to stay aware of your surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.